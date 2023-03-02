Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 seems to include some sort of firehouse

We know we've asked it before dozens of times, but seriously, who you gonna call?

If you've seen Ghostbusters: Afterlife, you know the main characters of the show seemed like they would like to continue busting ghosts, and were moving to New York City. Most people probably assumed this would mean that the Ghostbusters would once again move into Hook & Ladder Company 8, the famous firestation located in Tribeca (New York City).

While we technically still don't know if this is the case, we are fairly certain the chances just increased by a lot. Producer Jason Reitman shared a image from behind-the-scenes of Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2, building something on set marked as "Firehouse", while also writing "Firehouse 👻" as a description to make sure no one missed it.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 is set for a premiere on December 20 this year, so we probably won't have to wait very much longer before we get the first official images and perhaps even a teaser.

