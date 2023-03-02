Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 seems to include some sort of firehouse

HQ

If you've seen Ghostbusters: Afterlife, you know the main characters of the show seemed like they would like to continue busting ghosts, and were moving to New York City. Most people probably assumed this would mean that the Ghostbusters would once again move into Hook & Ladder Company 8, the famous firestation located in Tribeca (New York City).

While we technically still don't know if this is the case, we are fairly certain the chances just increased by a lot. Producer Jason Reitman shared a image from behind-the-scenes of Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2, building something on set marked as "Firehouse", while also writing "Firehouse 👻" as a description to make sure no one missed it.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 is set for a premiere on December 20 this year, so we probably won't have to wait very much longer before we get the first official images and perhaps even a teaser.