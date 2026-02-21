Ghost Ship Publishing's marketing lead reveals the key to building a community as strong as Deep Rock Galactic's

HQ

With games having longer life cycles than ever before, a strong community feels key to surviving in this world of titles that appear and then disappear faster than you can understand how they try and be different from the 50 other games vying for your time. Deep Rock Galactic and its various spin-offs have maintained excellent community cohesion, and so when we got the chance to speak with Ghost Ship Publishing's head of publishing and marketing Alex Skronski, we couldn't help but ask about how Ghost Ship maintains that community.

Specifically, we asked about the community perhaps giving Ghost Ship Publishing an edge when it comes to being able to put on big events like the Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor - Ultimate Challenge Invitationals. "I don't feel [the community is] a resource, I feel it's a dialogue," Skronski said. "And I honestly feel that because Deep Rock Galactic is built around the community. And so many of the players who love Deep Rock Galactic also love Survivor for what it is, for its own thing, for the greatness that is, for the great things that Survivor does."

"We call it elbow grease marketing," he continued. "Spending time and energy on showing and telling what it is we're doing to the community and listening to the community and having that dialogue and bringing what's important to the community with us into the development and the production of our games and also into what we do in terms of marketing."

It's clear that Ghost Ship's approach has paid off, and that in creating what feels like an equal playing field with the community, it has strengthened a bond that has lasted years. Check out our full interview for more details on Ghost Ship Publishing's approach to Deep Rock as it evolves in the video below: