Ghost Ship Games has been approached about a Deep Rock Galactic TV adaptation

With shows like The Last of Us, Halo, and The Witcher currently dominating on streaming platforms, more and more games are being eyed up for a transition to TV. One such game is Deep Rock Galactic, as developer Ghost Ship Games has confirmed that it has been approached about a possible TV adaptation.

Ghost Ship Games CEO Søren Lundgaard explained: "We were talking about it, and we've also been approached. It's definitely viable, but we can't do everything at once."

"We would want to be involved as well. If we could just say 'eh, you do it', and not be involved, then it would happen, but that wouldn't be the right thing to do," he continued.

Would you like to see a Deep Rock Galactic TV adaptation?

