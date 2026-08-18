Ghost Rider to premiere in July 2028, will follow X-Men and precede Black Panther III

As of recent, Marvel Studios has been very vocal about explaining its new policy to creating projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead of stretching itself to hit three theatrical efforts each year plus additional Disney+ television ventures, now there's more of a quality-oriented setup that means the 'quota' isn't in place.

This all means 2026 only has two Marvel movies (Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday), 2027 will only have one (Avengers: Secret Wars), and yet 2028 will have three.

Over the past weekend, we were informed X-Men will kick off this slate with the movie debuting in May 2028, and following the San Diego Comic-Con panel for Marvel Studios, we also knew Black Panther III would end the year by arriving in December 2028. But where was Ghost Rider to slot in? When the project was announced, no firm date was tied to the movie, but this has now changed.

Variety reports Disney and Marvel Studios has settled on a July 28, 2028 premiere date for Ghost Rider, meaning the Ryan Gosling-led, Shawn Levy-directed movie will take the summer blockbuster slot Spider-Man: Brand New Day claimed this year. This will also mean Ghost Rider will be the second Marvel movie to arrive in a post-Secret Wars world, meaning it could feature a story with a rather different Marvel world surrounding it.

Are you looking forward to Ghost Rider?