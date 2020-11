You're watching Advertisements

Marvel has worked with Epic several times before with Fortnite, with guest appearances from characters like Thanos, Thor, Groot, Iron Man, Doctor Doom, Wolverine and many more that has added comic flair to the popular battle royale game.

And now they are at it again, as Epic Games and Marvel has now announced that Ghost Rider is being added... today (Wednesday)! You can unlock this semi-dead biker by either playing (a lot) or cashing up.