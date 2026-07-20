Ghost Recon: Wildlands is seemingly getting a 4K & 60 FPS for consoles

HQ

There has been an alarming lack of news regarding the Ghost Recon series, and the most recent game released was the 2019 flop Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Ubisoft did, however, make an attempt with Ghost Recon: Frontline, which was cancelled before development was even completed.

The last truly successful game in the series was Ghost Recon: Wildlands, which was released in 2017 and sold over 10 million copies. Now it seems that Ubisoft is getting ready to breathe new life into the series following the launch of Ghost Recon Wildlands - Definitive Edition earlier this month. Eagle-eyed Reddit users (thanks, Pure Xbox) have spotted Xbox Store marketing for a "major update" featuring a new mission and, for the first time on console, the ability to play in 4K at 60 frames per second.

We assume the update will also come to PlayStation 5, but it's still unclear whether it will cost anything (as new content often does). We'll provide an update once it's officially announced, which is likely just a matter of time given that the update is now being promoted via Xbox.