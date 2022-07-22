Ghost Recon Frontline has been canned

HQ

We've recently reported on the news of the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora delay and the cancellation of Splinter Cell VR, but another game that was also revealed to be canned in yesterday's earnings call was Ghost Recon Frontline, which was only announced in October last year.

As is the case with Splinter Cell VR, no exact reason is given for the cancellation, but considering the reception the game got by fans when it was unveiled last year, it's not exactly a huge surprise that this was one of the games that Ubisoft has pulled the plug on.

Aside from Ghost Recon Frontline and Splinter Cell VR, two other unannounced games have been axed, but as we never knew what these games were, it's impossible to know if they will be missed or not.