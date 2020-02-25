Ghost Recon: Breakpoint's Immersive mode delayed

Earlier in the year, the team at Ubisoft announced that the Immersive mode and Engineer class for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint would be released by the end of February. Unfortunately, it appears that the team working on this update has decided to push this update back.

The company's plan for this immersive mode was to add in an impactful update based around user feedback as a foundation. This comes after the responses to the Community Survey, workshops with Delta Company, and large amounts of intense playtesting.

Implementing this new game mode has proven to be more challenging than the company expected, so the delay has been put in place to ensure the experience will be the best it can possibly be when it releases.

Ubisoft apologises for the delay but has stated that they wish to be more transparent with its fanbase to ensure no-one is left in the dark around this update and future information. They state that the update will still release at some point during spring and will confirm a date as soon as they are able to.

They finish up the blog post by telling people to check back on March 5 for an 'Intel Drop' about the Immersive mode.