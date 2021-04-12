Ghost Recon Breakpoint to get two major updates this year

You're watching Advertisements

A few weeks ago, Ubisoft announced that Ghost Recon: Breakpoint would in fact be receiving content this year, and now we have an idea as to what exactly that will be. The title will be receiving two major updates this year, one focussed on improving the "teammate experience" and the other set to bring a new operation, although we're still waiting for more details on this one.

The first update, called the Teammate Experience, is planned to drop by the "end of spring" and will bring a whole host of changes to how the AI squad members work. As mentioned in the roadmap post, "the Teammate Experience Update is focused on improving your experience with your AI squad, while also adding some community requested features." These features are expected to include new passive skills, a new XP progression system, and a quest log that will reward "cool and exclusive rewards."

The second update is coming in fall and is set to bring a new operation. What exactly this is remains to be seen, but the roadmap has said, "mission details to be revealed later this year. It seems to be one of the biggest operations so far."

A Tomb Raider Treasure Hunt Easter Egg is also mentioned in the roadmap, but the details regarding that are also yet to be revealed.