Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint soundtrack to release on vinyl

Ubisoft is releasing Ghost Recon: Breakpoint's soundtrack on vinyl in collaboration with Laced Records.

The latest entry in Ubisoft's Ghost Recon video game franchise released in October of last year and if you're a fan of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, there's a possibility you're also a fan of the soundtrack (or perhaps at least fancy collectable items tied to the game). If any of those guesses on our part ring true, you might get excited learning about the vinyl soundtrack that was revealed just recently, featuring the 28 in-game tracks by Alain Johannes, Alessandro Cortini and Norm Block on 2x silver 180g discs.

The vinyl record will set you back £33.00 and is set to ship in September of this year. Find the store page here.

