Ghost of Yotei's Legends mode has a release date

We already knew that Ghost of Yotei, like its predecessor, would receive an online multiplayer-focused extra mode called Legends, just like Ghost of Tsushima did before.

This new mode was shown off during the most recent State of Play, and pits teams of up to four players, who can choose between four distinct classes, to take on a demonic version of the Yotei Six.

The best news is that this mode launches on March 10th, meaning in less than a month.

In the meantime, you can watch the first-look trailer below, and read our original review.