Ghost of Yotei will get its New Game Plus mode next week

While it hasn't sold as quickly as Ghost of Tsushima did, Sucker Punch's Ghost of Yotei has proven to be quite a hit among fans and critics alike. If you have been enjoying your journey through Japan as Atsu, we have some good news to share, as next week a new patch will make its arrival and introduce a slate of new content.

Arriving on November 24, this will be a free patch that adds the long-awaited New Game Plus mode, so that you can restart the adventure but maintain all of your weapons, armour, upgrades, and abilities from the original playthrough.

As for what to expect from this, PlayStation Blog adds: "New Game Plus will unlock after you've finished the main story, and will add new harder difficulty options and two new Trophies. There's also a new currency called Ghost Flowers that you can exchange with a new vendor for more than 30 new cosmetics including new armor sets and weapon dyes, plus 10 new charms. You'll also be able to earn an additional tier of upgrades for your existing armor sets and weapons."

So yep, as part of the update you should expect to also hunt for new Trophies and cosmetics, but that won't be all as there are a handful of extra goodies in store. For one, there is a new stats display to show how you performed during the main story, and this is on top of extra accessibility features, and new Photo Mode tools.

This will be the last major update for the game in 2025 however, as Sucker Punch explains: "Whether you revisit Atsu's story in New Game Plus or jump in for the first time this holiday season, we hope you enjoy your time in Ezo, and we can't wait to introduce you to Ghost of Yōtei Legends in 2026! Thank you for playing!"