Ghost of Yotei to get full gameplay deep dive in July

With Ghost of Yotei still being Sony's first-party heavy-hitter this autumn, you might think that the game would have been shown off plenty already. It hasn't. In fact, every time we've seen the game has felt like an afterthought and even a little last-minute, but thankfully this is set to change this summer.

Next month, on a for some reason still undetermined date in July, we can look forward to a full gameplay deep dive for the action sequel. We're not told a great deal beyond the following: "The show will be focused entirely on Ghost of Yōtei, coming to PS5 on October 2. You'll get an extended look at new and evolved gameplay mechanics, including exploration, combat, and much more."

As for the trailer that accompanied this news at the State of Play broadcast, you can find that below, but temper your expectations as it doesn't present much of substance about the gameplay and what developer Sucker Punch has in store.