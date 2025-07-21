Ghost of Yotei takes an equal amount of time to play through as its predecessor

HQ

After a long period with few new big games from Sony themselves, it now seems that the pace is picking up again. Recently Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was released, and on October 2nd it's time for the Ghost of Tsushima sequel Ghost of Yotei.

In an interview with VGC, Sucker Punch tells us more about the title, including a description of the game's playtime, which they say will be comparable to its predecessor. Considering that it took around 25 hours for those who played through the story without fiddling too much with side quests, it seems to be a massive adventure here as well.

They also talk a bit about the work to make everything authentic, something they were praised for already in the predecessor. About recreating Hokkaido in 1603, they say:

"Our game is a work of fiction. However, we do want to make the world feel authentic and be very respectful to the cultures that existed there. Thankfully, we are a part of Sony. So we have a lot of colleagues in Tokyo who really help us out, who give us a lot of guidance.

And on top of that, because this game is set in Hokkaido, we have people who help us best represent the Ainu culture. We want to be as faithful as we can to do right by this group of people who are not often portrayed in video games."

Ghost of Yotei will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5. Although it will eventually probbably come to PC as well, we don't know when that might be.