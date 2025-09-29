Ghost of Yotei studio head says series won't head to other settings

HQ

Sucker Punch may be a studio based in Washington, USA, but it feels very attached to Japan, by the looks of things. After developing Ghost of Tsushima and Ghost of Yotei, studio head Brian Fleming isn't tempted to take the Ghost series elsewhere, and instead believes it's tied to Japan.

At a media roundtable attended by Ungeek, Fleming confirmed there aren't any plans to shift settings. "We believe the core of Ghost is someone wielding a katana, that's part of the essence. We can't imagine a Ghost game set in, say, feudal Europe. That doesn't make sense. There are plenty of games set there, but that's not what a Ghost game is," he said.

"For us, the natural beauty of Japan is part of the essence of a Ghost game. I gave this answer on stage [at Tokyo Game Show], and I think the fans in Japan, really appreciated that. That's the way we see it. It will always have that core, open-world katana adventure of some kind," Fleming added. "Now, we may change time periods, we may explore different settings, but I think there are some boundaries we probably won't cross."

We've seen a big time jump forward from Ghost of Tsushima to Ghost of Yotei. It's possible we could go back again for another Ghost game, but we wouldn't hold our breath for the next setting to be revealed. It has taken years for us to get this sequel, and there will be years more before another Ghost game arrives.