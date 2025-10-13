Ghost of Yotei sells slower than Ghost of Tsushima at launch

HQ

Ghost of Yotei's launch has been one of the most-impressive of the PS5 generation, but it has had a slower launch than its predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima. Still, Yotei has already managed to make its dev costs back in just two days of being on the market, and has generated quite a lot of revenue for Sony.

This comes from Alinea Analytics, where we're told that Ghost of Yotei sold around 1.6 million units directly to consumers and more than 2 million copies total if you include those sold to retailers. This translates to more than $100 million in revenue.

When we look at Ghost of Tsushima, it has a pretty staunch lead on its successor with 2.4 million copies in its first three days. However, as Alinea Analytics notes, Tsushima launched to the much bigger PS4 audience with an install base of 110 million+ compared to the PS5's 80 million+.

There's also the matter of Ghost of Tsushima launching during the COVID pandemic, where everyone was doing nothing but playing games. Ghost of Yotei had a certain controversy attached to it as well, as the consistently loud and debatably important crowd of anti-wokers criticised the use and appearance of the game's female protagonist.