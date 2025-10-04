Ghost of Yotei sells 1.3 million copies, surpassing Tsushima's launch

HQ

Despite all the controversy, the launch of Ghost of Yotei seems to have been a resounding success, with reports indicating that over 1.3 million copies have been sold. This means it's selling better than the original — a clear statement that fans have been hungry for more adventures in feudal Japan, even though some worried the game would be too similar to Ghost of Tsushima in structure and content.

What makes this even more interesting is that Yotei had a production budget roughly on par with Tsushima. If sales momentum continues, this could turn into real profitability for Sucker Punch and Sony. On top of that, Ghost of Yotei has been praised for how smoothly it performs, even on the base version of the Playstation 5. Now it's just a matter of seeing if sales can hold — and if Yotei becomes a long-term success story for Sucker Punch.

Are you playing Ghost of Yotei? How do you think it stacks up against Tsushima?