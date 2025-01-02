Ghost of Yotei: PlayStation boss calls it the most anticipated game of 2025

HQ

The upcoming Ghost of Yotei, developed by Sucker Punch, is already making waves as the most eagerly awaited game for PlayStation in 2025. In an interview with Famitsu, Hermen Hulst, CEO of PlayStation, shared his excitement about the title, calling it "very special." Hulst admitted that it was a challenge to choose just one game from the impressive lineup of upcoming PS5 releases, but Ghost of Yotei stood out as the frontrunner.

What makes Ghost of Yotei even more intriguing is its fresh take on history. The game, set in the early 1600s, will dive into the violent rebellion between the Ainu people and the Matsumae clan, a lesser-known chapter in Japan's tumultuous past. Players will control Atsu, a fierce warrior on a quest for vengeance, hunting down samurais and pirates in northern Japan. With its deep historical roots and expansive open-world gameplay, Ghost of Yotei promises to bring a unique experience to the PS5 and PS5 Pro.

As the anticipation builds, Hulst's praise for Sucker Punch's track record of creating masterpieces makes it clear that this game will not be just another sequel. Whether you're a fan of Ghost of Tsushima or new to the series, Ghost of Yotei is shaping up to be a standout in 2025. Are you looking forward to its launch?