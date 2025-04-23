Ghost of Yotei now rated in Taiwan

HQ

It looks like we're going to be well-stocked with Japanese-style action adventures in 2025, even if they're not exactly titles produced by teams native to the country. Ubisoft Montreal has left us with Assassin's Creed Shadows, and Sucker Punch is set to return this year with Ghost of Tsushima sequel Ghost of Yotei. We only saw an exciting teaser of the game at last year's State of Play, but now we've had the first sign of life since then, as the game has now been rated by Taiwan's rating agency.

The file, tracked down by Gematsu, states that Ghost of Yotei will contain "violence, tobacco and alcohol and inappropriate language", and has received an R rating in the Asian territory. That's hardly surprising, given that its 2020 predecessor also received a similar rating, and allowed us to decimate Khotun Khan's Mongol horde on Tsushima island in creative ways. This time the action shifts almost 300 years later to the area around Mount Yotei in Hokkaido Prefecture, where a young samurai named Atsu sets out on a journey of revenge in a turbulent period of history, once again wearing the mask of the Ghost.

There is currently no release date for Ghost of Yotei, but it will be a PS5 exclusive, and this recent classification may indicate that the game could even be ready in the summer.

Are you looking forward to playing Ghost of Yotei?