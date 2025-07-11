Ghost of Yotei makes everything better in new gameplay trailer

HQ

I think Ghost of Tsushima is a really great game, but it lacks some of the final touches that the best open-world games ever have. That's why it's so nice to see that the developers at Sucker Punch have improved basically everything in the sequel.

Just look at the 20-minute video below. Ghost of Yotei looks even better (and that's saying something), gives us much more freedom in terms of both gameplay and our character's appearance, spices up combat with companions and new weapons, makes it faster and easier to get the improvements and gear we want, two new presentation modes (along with the returning Kurosawa) inspired by Takashi Miike and Shinichirō Watanabe, an even deeper photo mode and so much more. All of that on top of everything we enjoyed in Ghost of Tsushima, so I'm definitely looking forward to when Ghost of Yotei launches on the 2nd of October.