Ghost of Yotei Legends lets you unlock cosmetics entirely through gameplay

HQ

Today, the 10th of March, is the launch of Ghost of Yotei Legends. Sucker Punch's multiplayer, co-op addition to Ghost of Yotei was fully revealed just last month, after being announced last year, and ahead of the launch, we've got a new lot of information about the game's classes, difficulty, and how it includes no microtransactions.

In a PS Blog post, we're told that Ghost of Yotei Legends has been in development for as long as the single-player game itself. Taking place centuries later than the main story, the figures from it have grown into legends that take the shape of demonic bosses you'll have to take down with your buddies.

The different classes are meant to compliment each other in Ghost of Yotei Legends, but you won't need to diversify your build if you don't want to, and there are a bunch of ways to play. The four difficulty modes will push you to the test with each run, and the higher you climb with the difficulty, the better loot you'll get as you progress.

Speaking of loot, every cosmetic item you can equip your character with in Ghost of Yotei Legends is earned through gameplay. "And all this content is available for Ghost of Yōtei owners at no additional cost. So all of this is unlocked just through gameplay," said Legends lead designer Darren Bridges.

Will you be checking out Ghost of Yotei Legends today?