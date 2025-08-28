Ghost of Yotei has gone gold and is ready to launch in October

HQ

The 2nd of October is a bit more than a month away, and the developers have seemed very confident about Ghost of Yotei, so today's announcement shouldn't come as a surprise.

Sucker Punch confirms that Ghost of Yotei has "gone gold", which means they've basically finished developing the game and that it'll definitely launch on the 2nd of October. The team has decided to celebrate this by giving us some new gameplay showing some of the firearms we'll be able to use while exploring the beautiful world and killing baddies.