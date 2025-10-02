Ghost of Yotei Guide: Where to find Jin Sakai's sword, helmet, mask, and technique

HQ

Ghost of Yotei is set centuries after the events of Ghost of Tsushima, so there's no connection between the two games, right? Correct, or mostly correct, as there is a slight area where the two Sucker Punch projects collide.

So for those looking to snag some Jin Sakai-themed cosmetics, here's where to find the First Shinobi's sword, helmet, mask, and technique. But be warned, this all happens rather late in the main story, so a moderate spoiler warning should be put into effect.

For starters, you need to reach Oshima Coast, which is the fifth of the five regions in the game. Once you've slain the Oni and the Kitsune, you will be able to explore the new area, which is home to some of the most chaotic conflicts in the entirety of the game.

Once you reach the home of Clan Matsumae, you'll find the area is shaped like a disc with a bit taken out of it where the coastline intercedes with the land. You need to head to the far south-west of this region, mostly as far as you can go before being stopped by the familiar storyteller once more.

He will tell you of a myth of the First Shinobi, a man who stood against the tide of Mongol invaders, abandoning his samurai heritage and belief in favour of the more effective but morally-complex shinobi ways, a decision that ultimately saw him outcast from the very home he fought to protect. We know that man as Jin Sakai, but the Ghost of Yotei cast simply regard him as a ghost lost to time...

Anyway, after being told the tale, you can venture up a quaint forest path, chopping down bamboo along the way to find a shrine bearing Jin's famous emblem. Once you pray at this shrine, a black fox will appear and lead you deeper into the forest, where after a bit of platforming, you find a box near to a meditation spot, a box housing an ancient haiku poem, clearly written by Jin too.

After Atsu has recited the poem, you can venture deeper until you come out into a clearing with a waterfall in the distance and a dilapidated house on the right. You need to get up into the waterfall, and the best way is to go through the house, which features some unmissable goodies.

Not only can you find memories of Jin's life, like his grappling hook, his saddle, and the armour of countless defeated foes, but you can also find his broken Stag Helmet, which can be acquired and worn by Atsu. That's the first on the checklist completed. Next climb onto the house's roof and shuffle along the cliff face until you enter the waterfall and find the famed Storm Sword nestled safely in the cavern.

Now the second part of the check... wait! An ambush. Nine Tails raiders have found their way to the sword and stolen it, leaving Atsu to have to chop down a couple of enemies and give chase. So, defeat the enemies and exit the cave, hopping down into the lake below and then follow down the other ravine, which will prove harder than expected due to bridge collapses and unintentional dips in the river. Once you are free from the ravine and reunited with the fox, you will enter a much bigger clearing where the Home of the First Shinobi can be found in a field of stunning flowers. You can enter the home and get further nods to Jin's life post-Tsushima, but ultimately, you can progress onwards without much of a worry here, focussing instead on opening the nearby gate.

Once you do, you'll find the Grave of the First Shinobi, Jin's final resting place, which is being tainted by Nine Tails raiders. The thief, thinking he possesses great power with the Storm Sword in hand, will attack you alone, and after besting him in a duel, you can snag Jin's sword and use the newly unlocked Dance of Wrath technique to easily cut down the remaining enemies.

After the violence has concluded, you can pay homage at Jin's grave and collect the final reward from the Ghost of Tsushima protagonist, his memorable mask, giving Atsu four ways to celebrate the man who founded the techniques and way of life Atsu has grown familiar and skilled with.