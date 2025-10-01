Ghost of Yotei Guide: Must know tips before beginning to explore Ezo

HQ

Many of you will be beginning your journey in Sucker Punch's action-adventure follow-up, Ghost of Yotei as of now, and if that is you, we have some handy tips that are worth keeping in mind.

Ghost of Yotei is a fairly straightforward game to understand and follow, but there are some things worthy of note if you want to make your adventure all the easier. So, to help make sure you know where you stand when starting up Atsu's story, here are eight tips.

Difficulty is a choice, not a necessity

In many games, some of the harder Achievements or Trophies are tied to game difficulty, but not Ghost of Yotei. If you are a Platinum Trophy hunter, you'll be glad to know that there is no reward for which difficulty you complete the game on, rather this is solely a choice for players to make for the kind of challenge they want.

It's also worth noting that the graphical modes are not tied to Trophies either, meaning Kurosawa Mode, Miike Mode, and Watanabe Mode are also solely player choices and nothing more.

Essentially, play your way and reap the rewards regardless.

Tackle the Oni before your tackle the Kitsune

As you wander around Ezo, you will hear rumours about where to find the various members of the Yotei Six, and while you might think that means a natural progression between the five core regions, there is a right way to do this. While you can move straight to Tokachi Range after ticking off Yotei Grasslands, we would absolutely recommend you head to Ishikari Plain before moving far north to Teshio Ridge. Why? Because the weapon you will unlock in Ishikari Plain, the Yari spear, is massively useful when it comes to fighting kusarigama-using enemies, of which there are a lot of them (including the boss) in Teshio Ridge. So, do yourself a favour and defeat the Oni before facing the Kitsune.

Use your arsenal as it's intended

Unlike Ghost of Tsushima and its stance combat system, Ghost of Yotei revolves around different weapons operating in a rock, paper, scissors-like fashion against enemies. Each weapon is designed to beat a different foe (minus the katana), and while it might seem a bit unnatural constantly sheathing and unsheathing different tools, it will make or break the combat system.

What is each weapon designed to beat, you ask? See below:



Wolf Blade - Jack of all trades, best used for facing other katana-wielding enemies



Dual Katanas - Perfect for slicing up spear/Yari-using enemies



Yari - Ideal for overcoming nifty kusarigama users



Kusarigama - For smashing shields and then cutting down the stunned enemies



Odachi - A massive weapon perfect for chopping down large brute enemies



As for the rest of the weapons, you are more free to use them as you see fit, especially the consumables like kunai and metsubushi.

To master combat, use the Bounty Master armour

In the Yotei Grasslands, one of the first major bounties you will be able to hunt is for Smiling Kabuto, a savage man found in a cave in the north-west of the region. Once you slay him, you can take his armour for your own, which is worth doing because then you can reap its advantages.

It might sound like a risky move, but in Ghost of Yotei, there's very little benefit to not parrying and striking stunned foes. The combat system is almost built around the parry mechanic, so why not do away with regular parries and make it easy to land perfect parries and perfect dodges and strike when your opponent least expects it? That's why the Bounty Master armour is so useful, because it disables basic parries in favour of making perfect moves easier, something that you will appreciate greatly if you master the mechanic.

Oh, and it's worth noting that how much easier the parries become is tied to how much you've upgraded the armour, so gather resources and put them to good effect making the Bounty Master gear as good as it can be.

Upgrade your Onryo skills first

Upgrade what you really want, it's your Atsu at the end of the day. But if you want to take advantage of skills you'll actually use in action, it's best to snag all the upgrades on the Onryo line before looking elsewhere, as these are effectively base skills that will make the generic things that Atsu does all the better.

They are not new weapon abilities or flair to display in combat, they are basic things that make Atsu less of a handful to master, be it enabling you to disarm an enemy attempting to disarm you, multi-assassinations, perfect dodging and rolling after falling from a height, and so forth. Useful skills across the board.

Equip the Charm of Bountiful Harvest as soon as you find it

Resources can be a pain to manage, so make it easier for yourself by collecting more each time you collect any. That's what the Charm of Bountiful Harvest does. It makes it so when you gather any plants, wood, or flowers, you actually gather an extra one or two at the same time, meaning instead of routinely getting two of three per harvest, you'll now get three-to-five. It might seem minor, but it all adds up and in time you'll never be wanting for these kinds of resources.

If only there was a similar charm for money...

Murdering and gambling are the best ways to make money

Being a wanderer is a hard life and Atsu is not one used to the comforts and amenities of settled life. This means that a healthy bank account is also not something Atsu can typically boast about, and if you are looking for a bit of cash to upgrade a weapon or some armour, you have to resort to your morally grey lifestyle.

Bounties are a great way to earn some money, but they can be a tad time consuming and they are a single-use avenue, as once you've slit a target's throat, there is no rinse and repeat. Enter gambling. This is more high-stakes as you can lose money by playing Zeni Hajiki, but you can also make a lot of money in return, and unlike Gwent or Queen's Blood where you can be beaten by the luck of the draw, here it's all skill - and also rather easy to understand too.

For a crash course on Zeni Hajiki, all there is to know is that you have to flick coins across a table into other coins. Hit one coin with your coin and you score a point. Miss a coin, hit more than one coin, or fire a coin off the table, and you lose a point and give a turn to the opposition. The first to six points wins, and if you're good and smart, you can beat your opponents in a minute or two without ever giving them a chance to play. Think about all that hard-earned money!

These are just a few tips worth keeping in mind as you begin playing Ghost of Yotei. For more about the game, stay tuned for more guides, such as where to find each piece of armour and each of the completed region maps.