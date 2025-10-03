Ghost of Yotei Guide: How to unlock every piece of armour

HQ

In Sucker Punch's follow-up action-adventure Ghost of Yotei, there are a multitude of ways to customise Atsu to your liking. There are masks and hats to find and wear, plus dye houses to spend resources to add further colour options to your gear. While most of these are cosmetic only, some impact the way that Atsu plays, offering different stat attributes and unique abilities too. So, to ensure you unlock each and every piece of gear, all 12 in total, here's how to find and unlock every piece of armour.

Where to find the Onryo Armour

This is the armour that Atsu begins her journey with and which is progressively upgraded by completing major campaign milestones. It does not require any resources to improve, and by the latter parts of the main story, you will have reached its fifth and final tier (it's also the only armour to have five tiers).

Where to find the Dragonfly Armour

To unlock this armour, you first must reach Tokachi Range. When you do, near to the western entrance to the zone will be a point of interest known as Settler's Camp, wherein you can meet an NPC who after saving his life he promises you some almost mythical armour. Sounds too good to be true, right? After you reunite with this NPC at the local Huranui's Rest Inn, he will be ambushed and taken by a bunch of Saito samurai who are seeking reparations for a debt, meaning you will need to save this NPC a second time over.

Doing so will require heading north to the Nurpur River Campsite, where he will be tied up in the centre of the protected camp.

Clear out the enemies, free the NPC, speak with him again and you'll learn that a deadly general is on their way to execute him. Naturally, you have to save his life a third time by slaying this general, and afterwards he will look to make good on his promise of giving you the sought-after armour.

To do so, all you'll need to do is return to the hub inn and the Dragonfly Armour will become yours.

Where to find the Bounty Master Armour

In the Yotei Grasslands, you'll first meet the bounty giver NPC sitting near his iconic board of wanted posters at the Yotei's Shadow Inn. Atsu, as expected, takes a liking to this person, and you soon develop an effective working relationship that rewards both parties with plenty of coin.

After you have completed a bunch of bounties for the NPC in the region, he will tell you of a much deadlier target that needs slaying, a "smiling" enemy that hides in a cave in the far north of the region.

Take the bounty, head to the area, find the target in a cave protected by a few enemies, and then proceed to defeat him in one-versus-one combat. After a small moment where you play shamisen together, the target will drift off into an eternal slumber, allowing Atsu to bury him and claim his armour for her own.

Where to find the Robes for Sitturanyu

This is one of the more unusual armours of the bunch because of its upgrading path. Unlike most others that require resources to improve, this will be enhanced by finding some of the 30 Ainu items around the world.

As for unlocking the Robes for Sitturanyu, you'll need to reach the intermediary area between Nayoro Wilds and Teshio Ridge. You'll then need to take on The Heart of an Ainu tale in the area and help Huci with her quests. It will take some time, but if you want this armour, you'll have to persevere through.

After this, when you reach the main hub area of Husko Kotan, you can speak with an NPC in the area, and assuming you have at least one Ainu relic in your collection to this point, she will reward you with the base armour set, which can be upgraded by the same NPC each time you acquire 5, 10, and 15 Ainu relics.

Where to find Taro's Armour

When wandering Ezo in the early portions of the game, you might come across a young boy being threatened by some men for essentially robbing corpses. While it seems strange to say, it's in your best interest to save this lad, as he will become a wandering vendor with all sorts of goodies.

Plus, he will reward your initial efforts by gifting you his armour, Taro's Armour.

Where to find the Armour of the Undying

Brace yourselves as this one is a bit of a beast. It's a multi-stage quest that will take you over much of Ishikari Plains, as you first hunt windchimes and then have them lead you to a boss duel.

To start the quest, you'll need to first find the storyteller at the aptly named Storyteller's Rest, wherein he will tell you about a samurai that cannot die and continues to strive to find a worthy opponent capable of freeing him from life's torment.

Once this is done, you'll have to locate four windchimes around the local area, of which are located in the areas on the maps below. Many are found quite easily, one near the storyteller, one at the centre of a nearby river fork, one on a hill south of the storyteller, and one hanging off the cliff leading to Ishikari Castle.

It should be said that you can use the windchimes to locate the others by holding them up and seeing how they react to the guiding wind. They will act most violently when you are facing in the direction of a windchime.

Once the four windchimes are collected, use the guiding wind to direct you to where the Undying Samurai can be found, which for ease is the location below.

When you reach the cave that is accessed by shimmying down and around the cliff face, you can place the four windchimes on the nearby posts and eventually the Samurai will appear, ready for a memorable duel, which when overcome will reward the Armour of the Undying.

Where to find the Spider Lily Armour

In Tokachi Range, you might hear rumours of a Yokai demon that is plaguing a nearby temple. As we know, all mythical stories are rooted in reality, so to investigate, head to the Mysterious Gate in the far south of the region. When you reach here, the storyteller will be on hand to tell you all about this myth, and once his tale has been spun, enter the gate and follow the path up to a misty hidden temple known as Tominga Estate.

In this area, you will eventually be stopped by a gate with four locks. Opening these locks is rather simple and involves understanding the symbol attached to each.

The Pagoda symbol refers to the pagoda building nearby, where on its porch is a box that houses a key.

The Gravestone symbol refers to the area in the far right (if you were looking directly at the gate, with the pagoda to the near right). If you follow the path, you'll meet some graverobbers that need to be killed, and after following the path further you'll find a grave with a key near to it.

The Cave symbol refers to the cave in the far left area, where you will find a dying man at the mouth. Enter the cave, follow it all the way through until you reach a small opening where a bunch of children's drawings can be found. Pick up the key present too.

Lastly, the Maze key refers to the area in the left also and defined by the dark bamboo alleyway with a torch outside of it. Follow the path and you'll come across a bamboo strike without a full slate of bamboo pillars. To correct this, look to the floor and find the path with the poppies. Follow them each time and after a couple of goes you will be able to slice the strike and then leave the area with a key also.

Now you can open the main gate, which will lead to another area that eventually also leads to a clearing where you can confront and battle the Spider Lily General who has otherwise been convinced Atsu is his deceased daughter back from the dead. After defeating the General, he will depart and leave his armour for you to add to your collection.

Where to find the Crimson Kimono

To kick this quest off, you will need to first head east of the Red Crane Inn in Teshio Range to a Mother Daughter tree with golden leaves. When you reach here, you will find a snow sculpture of a daughter and a mother embracing one another, and soon after some red Yuki Mushi fireflies will appear that lead you up the mountain to an abandoned camp with a note. Pick that up and get ready to find the second tree.

This one can be found in the north and like the former one, you will need to interact with the snow sculpture and then follow the fireflies. This time however, some enemies will appear and you'll need to cut them down before reaching the next note, but when you do, it's time to find the third and final tree.

This can be found in the centre of the map, and soon you will need to follow the fireflies through a local cave until you reach an area known as the Old Home.

When you do, in the house you'll find a note in the attic, which will activate the prompt to fix the nearby snow sculpture. When you do, follow the fireflies one final time and they will lead you to a grave where the Crimson Kimono can be located.

Where to find the Mercenary Attire

There's not much to this one as you will earn it by progressing the story. During the Oni storyline, when you and Jubei infiltrate Ishikari Castle, Atsu will wear some new clothes that she gets to keep afterwards! Easy-peasy.

Where to find Ginji's Guard Armour

Likely one of the last armour pieces you discover, Ginji's Guard Armour requires completing the quest Pride Before Tea in Oshima Coast. It can be found east of Matsumae Castle, and it will be offered in the form of Ginji hoping to retrieve some powerful armour soon to be sold to Saito soldiers.

To get the gear, Ginji will take you to a nearby tea house (Jojo Tea House), where upon arriving you will need to eliminate the Saito threat and free Ginji. Then the aim will be to find the armour nearby in a container in the corner of the room Ginji is being held in. When you do, Atsu will wear the armour and will then put it to the test by defeating a bunch of Saito forces that arrive to take the armour for their own.

Where to find the Nine Tail Armour

This is also a rather straightforward quest, as you'll pick up this armour set by following the Kitsune main quest line. Upon besieging your first Nine Tail base, you will not only find a cipher but some armour that will theoretically allow you to blend in with the local soldiers (but in practice makes zero difference...). Done and done.

Where to find the Fundoshi Armour

First of all, to call this armour is perhaps a stretch as it's literally just a towel that Atsu sports. To acquire it, you will need to find and bathe in each and every Hot Spring around Ezo. There are a bunch to find, each of which are rather straightforward to encounter by following birds and looking for smoke signals in the sky.