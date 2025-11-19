Ghost of Yotei could have included more time travel, but Sucker Punch decided to cut it

HQ

Slight spoilers for Ghost of Yotei, I guess, but in the game at certain points you can time-travel back to Atsu's childhood. There are a few moments like this in the full release, but initially there were plans to have this feature be widespread throughout the game.

In a conversation with Vince Gilligan on YouTube (via MP1st), Yotei's creative director Jason Connell said he was really excited by the idea when it first was brought to him, but eventually the team couldn't implement it on such a wide scale.

"It saddened me the day I had to cut it — to say, okay, it can't be the whole thing anymore, we have to narrow it down. But in the end, it was the right choice," said Connell, adding that if you could always time travel, it might make the feature have less emotional weight overall.