Ghost of Yotei confirms multiplayer mode in new trailer

Ghost of Tsushima will without a doubt be most remembered for the beautiful world and cool combat we get to enjoy while playing alone for the large majority of players, but the multiplayer mode Legends that was released for free later on got quite a fan base as well. Then it's very understandable that many have been asking whether the sequel will get a similar mode or not, and now we have our answer.

Some might have been disappointed to see that the new Ghost of Yotei trailer being shown in Gamescom Opening Night Live included a lot of footage we've seen before, but it ended by confirming a new and improved Legends mode will become available for free (you'll have to own the game itself, though) sometime in 2026.

This new version will have two-player story missions and four-player survival matches where we'll get to play as one of four character classes while trying to defeat demonic, giant versions of members of the Yōtei Six (the main antagonists in the base game) and a variety of new supernatural enemies.

Ghost of Yotei itself will launch on PS5 the 2nd of October.