Ghost of Yotei becomes Sony's fastest-selling game since Spider-Man 2

Despite boycotts, controversies, and fierce competition, Ghost of Yotei has quickly become a huge success for Sony, who according to their latest quarterly report has managed to sell over 3.3 million copies of the game since release. This also makes Ghost of Yotei one of the most successful launches for Playstation since Spider-Man 2, and it has even managed to surpass Ghost of Tsushima in pure sales pace.

The first game reached its first million during the pandemic and without direct competition, while the sequel faced both Assassin's Creed Shadows as well as a media storm. A turbulent period to say the least, but Ghost of Yotei has managed to prove the naysayers wrong. And in doing so becoming one of Sony's biggest success stories - which could very well reach five million in sales before the end of the year according to some forecasts.

Are you playing Ghost of Yotei, and how do you think it compares to Ghost of Tsushima?