Ghost of Yotei and a GOTY-winner will be playable at Sony's booth at TGS

If you're flying out to Tokyo Game Show next month and want to try out some new PlayStation games, then you're seemingly in luck as Sony has announced a preliminary line-up for the show, and it seems at least two big headliners will be playable.

The announcement, which comes via Gematsu, reveals that at the main booth Ghost of Yotei and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will be playable. In the family area booth, you can also get a fresh go at Astro Bot.

It's possible that more games will be added to the show, and we could see Sony reveal a new trailer for a different project in the works as it did with Death Stranding 2: On the Beach last year. Tokyo Game Show 2025 is set to kick off on the 25th of September, and we're expecting a lot of news not just from Sony, but from other big companies too.