Ghost of Yotei actor on time leap between Tsushima and Yotei: "It certainly was surprising, but also the right move"

One of the more surprising elements about Ghost of Yotei is that it's not a direct sequel to Ghost of Tsushima. It takes place in the same universe with nods to the original game, but it's an entirely fresh story set centuries after the Mongol invasion and Jin Sakai's vengeful endeavours.

With this change of narrative, we recently spoke with Feodor Chin, the experienced video game actor known for playing main antagonist Lord Saito in Sucker Punch's recent adventure, about his thoughts on the change of period and setting. It's a particularly interesting angle to understand as Chin was also involved in Ghost of Tsushima as Lord Adachi and various other smaller voice roles.

"You know, yeah, I think I remember being there when they told me. And it certainly was surprising," explained Chin. "But also, I think the right move, because I think, you know, with any beloved franchise, you're going to disappoint somebody. And I think to take it in a completely different direction, like it did was a pretty smart move, because it's certainly within the same world as Tsushima. So you're going to have the things that you love. But there's also, you know, a lot of new stuff to introduce to new gamers who are new to it. And I think that's a really smart thing to do."

