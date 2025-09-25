HQ

From the very first frame, the difference is striking. Whereas Ghost of Tsushima stumbled in its first hour with somewhat clumsily directed cutscenes and uninteresting antagonists, Ghost of Yotei sets the scene in a completely different and compelling way. The central premise of revenge is established quickly and effectively, and in a frenzied fever dream of a night sequence with a house in flames, the first of The Yotei Six meets his end before Atsu sets off for Ezo, where the breathtaking view of Mount Yotei creates a magnificent introduction. At that point, less than an hour has passed, and I am completely sold. It's almost too good to be true! Or rather, it is a little too good to be true, because Ghost of Yotei can't quite maintain the pace, neither in terms of memorable scenes nor their direction. The quantum leap is missing, but that doesn't change the fact that Sucker Punch has created another solid and beautiful game with a world I can't get enough of exploring.

Prior to its release, Ghost of Yotei has been criticised for seeming like a somewhat safe sequel, and in many ways it is, but the first hour very effectively establishes what makes Sucker Punch Productions' sequel its own thing. Where Jin's story in Ghost of Tsushima revolved around the recapture of the titular homeland from the invading Mongols and the moral flexibility Jin had to practise as a result, Atsu's story is about revenge. Revenge for the family and life that The Yotei Six have robbed her of. It's a Western version of Kill Bill set in 17th-century Japan, which in itself is an effective narrative foundation. From here, however, the narrative also incorporates a more macro-oriented perspective, which feels a little too polished, where Ezo's desire for independence is exploited by the Yotei Six leader Saito to keep the population in an iron grip and wage a brutal war against the Matsumae clan's samurai.

But even more than serving a narrative purpose, Atsu's existence as a wandering mercenary, living from meal-to-meal in pursuit of her ultimate goal, is tailor-made for the open world. It makes sense that Atsu must take on small tasks to finance her journey and seek out knowledge to improve her chances of success, and it makes sense that she seeks solidarity with the allies who cross her path and broaden her horizons. Atsu is largely self-taught - both in terms of combat and interpersonal skills - so when she receives training in a new weapon, it makes a difference. But more than that, Ghost of Yotei works well with her character's development on a thematic level. Atsu is driven by a thirst for revenge. It keeps her going, but a life without others is also poor. The people she meets along the way teach her that there are other things in life than justice and honour. It may sound a little soft, given that we are dealing with a hard-boiled revenge drama, but in fact, several of the encounters are quite moving. In particular, the encounter with the eccentric Huci from the Ainu people in the far north is a fine illustration of the fact that there are not always evil intentions behind a crime and that punishment is not always the way forward.

Huci's story is not part of the main story as such, but it brilliantly illustrates how good Sucker Punch has become at blurring the lines between main and side content, without you ever being in doubt about what it takes to drive the story forward. Almost all side content - whether it's the epic myths (where Sucker Punch flirts with the horror genre in one instance, with hair-raising results) or small Rockstar-esque dynamic encounters - has either a functional or thematic connection to the overall plot. And what's more, Sucker Punch has greatly refined its ability to design an open world driven by organic exploration. Yes, the wind and wildlife still guide you, and where there's smoke, there's usually fire, or at least some activity. But in fact, I found just as many things without these more artificial aids. A distinctive tree stands alone on a hill; a ridge offers a better view; a bear stands bent over a corpse. Ezo is rich in such markers, and in fact, I enjoyed Ghost of Yotei the most when I just let myself be led around by the things that invited me to take a closer look, especially because the game actually drops markers in the world.

So while the game succeeds even more than its predecessor in doing away with the minimap-driven hunt for map markers, it fails to do away with another tedious trend in open world design. Atsu still has to collect a sea of different materials to upgrade weapons and armour and dye them with other colours. I'm not against upgrades, not at all, but make the collection meaningful, as it is when I find a new charm or visit a shrine to upgrade my abilities. The current model of collecting 10 different items after each battle just feels like a cheap way to keep me engaged.

On the other hand, there is nothing to complain about when it comes to the surroundings. Ezo is one of the most beautiful locations I have encountered to date. This is perhaps not so surprising, as Tsushima also excelled in terms of beauty, but Ezo is still a step above. Most striking, of course, is the enormous Mount Yotei, which towers over the horizon no matter where you are in the opening region. But it does not stand alone. Most regions have their own impressive landmarks, which, in addition to being a visual spectacle, also serve as landmarks you can navigate by. As in its predecessor, Sucker Punch has an excellent sense of dramatic use of contrasting strong colours and even more dramatic use of leaves, whether they are falling from the trees or swirling up from the ground. And speaking of leaves, Ghost of Yotei has some of the best gnarled, windswept, and characterful trees I've encountered in a game. It's Christmas for all of us tree lovers.

Ezo is divided into five regions, some of which are home to a member of The Yotei Six. The "villain-free" regions are the most visually impressive, while those that house an antagonist feel the most distinct narratively. In Ishikari, you are constantly reminded of General Oni's ravaging of the castle, which seems to watch over you from its perch atop a dramatic cliff, and in Oshima, bombardments from Saito's sons' ships create a dramatic image. Both regions tell their own stories within the narrative, which works well, but I wish Sucker Punch had done more to make the mission design distinct from place-to-place. They only really manage to do this in the freezing cold Teshio, where the shinobi The Kitsune reigns. He uses code systems to strike from the shadows, which is why code reading and puzzle solving play a refreshingly large role.

It would have suited Ghost of Yotei if Sucker Punch had broken with their preferred mission design more often, because, as in its predecessor, a few too many missions end in a medium-sized battle where the otherwise excellent combat system is diluted due to the number of friends and enemies. Fortunately, there are also many memorable moments. An early mission where you ride up to Yotei's Shadow Inn in pouring rain to confront some low-ranking thugs is classic Western pastiche in the best possible way, while something as innocent as a picnic among friends demonstrates the importance of slowing down a little.

The highlights, however, are the duels against The Yotei Six. As the culmination of their respective chapters, they are mostly visual spectacles that channel the samurai fantasy excellently. They may not be as mechanically varied as I could have hoped, but they effectively showcase the combat system at its best. Unlike the larger battles, they demand your reflexes and ability to exploit small openings.

Let's dwell a little on the combat system. Overall, it feels very similar to its predecessor, but there are clear differences. Stances are out in favour of five different weapons. In addition to the classic katana, you will fight with, for example, the giant sword odachi or the spear yari. The change results in a slightly less elegant visual expression when Atsu has to pull out a spear in a split second instead of "just" holding the katana in a different way. On the other hand, it gives the fights greater variety, and my brain finds it easier to recognise strengths and weaknesses when it has to take into account widely different weapons rather than stances.

The five melee weapons make up the bulk of your combat arsenal, but you also have the option of using long-range weapons in the form of bows and, as something new, a rifle. These are best suited for thinning out enemies from a distance, while support weapons such as kunai, smoke bombs, and a pistol can give you breathing space in a tight situation. The best new addition, however, is the disposable spears and katanas that are often scattered around the battlefield and dropped by defeated enemies. There is just something timeless about picking up a two-metre-long spear and throwing it into the stomach of an advancing enemy, all while the game goes into slow motion.

Despite the many options, the fights are still fairly simple, albeit satisfying affairs. Parrying and heavy attacks are still the way to open up all enemies, while support and long-range weapons give you an extra advantage without being able to win the fight for you.

Often, it is also possible to remain unseen and strike from the tall grass. Stealth was a clear Achilles' heel in Ghost of Tsushima, which Sucker Punch takes into account this time around. Not by improving it significantly, but by toning it down and making it easier. The sections that lend themselves to stealth often have a fairly obvious route, and although it feels a little less ambitious in a way, it's never frustrating. In fact, I enjoyed being able to sneak effectively through enemy camps, and the new kusarigama sneak kill from a distance is nothing short of excellent to behold.

Yes, confrontations take up a lot of space in Ghost of Yotei, but there is also room for calm and reflection. It's still a pleasure to climb the region's mountains, not because the climbing is particularly exciting, but because Sucker Punch fortunately insists on holding on to their platforming roots by making jumps something you can fail at, both with and without the ever-lovely grappling hook. And as something new, you can now slide down slopes, which provides several much-needed shortcuts. Moreover, they are the source of the game's best platforming when you have to slide down a mountainside, jump away at the last moment and swing yourself to safety with your grappling hook.

Even more tranquillity can be found in several of the side activities. Whether it's reflections in hot springs, painting the scenic surroundings, or solving statue-based puzzles (as in actual riddles), there are plenty of opportunities to slow down and appreciate the beautiful aspects of Atsu's otherwise tumultuous existence.

It's in this interplay between the terrible and the fantastic, between sorrow and joy, that Ghost of Yotei is at its strongest. For even though revenge and the darkness that comes with it are the starting point, the possibility of a richer life with loving relationships and meaning that does not involve death and destruction is also on the horizon and offers hope. That part of the story is clearly the most interesting, not the clash between clans of samurai and outlaws. Fortunately, Sucker Punch understands this, especially in the final hours, which, narratively, along with the opening, are clearly the strongest.

When the smoke from the Saito clan's firearms has cleared, Atsu's story remains as a successful sister to Jin's. Sucker Punch may be playing it safe, but the fantastic world and effective revenge plot still give Ghost of Yotei its own identity. It's still a series with clear limitations, exemplified by the monotonous mission design and old-fashioned stealth, and it's disappointing that Sucker Punch has not done more to rectify these issues, especially since they also plagued the first game. But it certainly has its qualities: from epic duels to exploration built on curiosity, it serves up both the fantasy of being a vengeful spirit and a flesh-and-blood person with dreams of a better life in an excellent way. Should Sucker Punch end up making a third game in the series, major improvements will be needed, but here in the second instalment, they have done enough to make Ghost of Yotei a welcome addition to the open world genre.