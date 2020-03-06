Ghost of Tsushima's various editions revealed

Are you a collector of physical games and various collector's editions? If so, you'll be delighted to know that Sucker Punch's upcoming samurai-themed action game Ghost of Tsushima will release in a variety of different editions. Alongside the base game, the game will release in the form of a Digital Deluxe Edition, a Special Edition and a Collector's Edition (all of which you can check out below in that very order).

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes a copy of the game, a Hero of Tsushima skin set, the Charm of Hachiman's Favor, one technique point, a PS4 dynamic theme, a Dark Horse mini art book and the Director's Commentary video.

The Special Edition includes the game, a SteelBook case, a voucher for an in-game Hero of Tsushima mask and sword skin, the Charm of Hachiman's Favor, one technique point, the Director's Commentary and the digital mini art book.

The main act, however, is the Collector's Edition, which features a physical polyresin replica of the in-game mask, a close-to 4.5 feet long sashimono (war banner), a furoshiki (wrapping cloth), a copy of the game and a SteelBook case, a physical Dark Horse mini art book, a cloth map and the previously mentioned Digital Deluxe Edition content.

Take a look at them all below or visit the official PlayStation blog page here.