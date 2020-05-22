Ghost of Tsushima to take between 30 and 50 hours to complete

You watching Advertisements

From what we've seen when checking out gameplay clips of the upcoming action-adventure by Sucker Punch, Ghost of Tsushima, the world in which it is set is a vast one with tons of content kept within. In an interview with Voxel, creative director Nate Fox stated that fans should expect a whopping 30-50 hour experience. By the difference, it would seem as though side-activities and/or exploration elements could offer 20 hours without taking the main story into account.

