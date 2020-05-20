LIVE

Ghost of Tsushima takes full advantage of PS4's performance

Sucker Punch's upcoming adventure game Ghost of Tsushima has managed to "pull out every little ounce of performance" of the PlayStation 4.

Last week, we finally got a bigger presentation of Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch and Sony, and it seems to be a promising game with plenty of samurai stealth action. And according to the developers themselves, we can also expect quite the looker. In an interview with IGN, creative director Jason Connell says it really pushes Playstation 4 to the limit:

"We've learned a ton and we've just built on tech, on tech, on tech, and we have amazing technical rendering gurus at Sucker Punch. They've managed to pull out every little ounce of performance so that we could have our dreams of making this game.

You can see pretty far in the game as we show off, and that's not some fabricated thing with hacks. You can just get down from that mountain and go to those places. It's stunning what they've been able to pull off for us from a technical perspective."

Sure, Sucker Punch might not be the most unbiased when asked about its very own game, but so far we haven't seen anything that contradicts Connell's statement.

Ghost of Tsushima

