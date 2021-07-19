English
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Ghost of Tsushima players have petted over 55 million foxes and spent over four millennia on horseback

Sucker Punch shared a short infographic to mark the one year anniversary of the game.

A few weeks ago, Sucker Punch officially unveiled the Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, a version of the game that featured a bunch of new goodies including an entirely new island called Iki Island for players to extend the saga of Jin Sakai over.

As part of the one year anniversary and that upcoming release, Sucker Punch has now shared a short infographic to give an idea to the kinds of journey's that players have had in-game to date. The graphic has mentioned that players have spent 4,241 years on horseback, petted 55.63 million foxes, summoned 60.1 million spirit dogs, and even completed 40.76 million Legends Mode missions. On top of that, players have completed over 679 million standoffs, 331 million duels, written over 68 million haikus, and even taken 61 million photographs.

The Director's Cut is slated to release on August 20, and to get an idea as to what it may contain, we recently reported on an leak of what Iki Island may feature.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

