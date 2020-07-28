Cookies

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima patch 1.05 brings new difficulty and more

Are you looking for a new challenge? The latest Ghost of Tsushima update amps up the difficulty or, if you wish, lowers it.

Patch 1.05 just dropped for Sucker Punch's adventure game Ghost of Tsushima and it offers new options in regards to difficulty and subtitle text. First off, those looking for more challenging gameplay can now opt for the new difficulty level titled 'Lethal' which makes enemies more deadly (Jin's katana deals more damage too, however), more aggressive, more vigilant and makes Jin suffer tighter parry/dodge windows.

For those reading that thinking that they had issues with difficulty as it was, the update also brings a lower intensity mode which makes the combat less intense and reaction-times less tight. Apart from this, detection times are decreased and stealth is more forgiving.

If you've had trouble reading the subtitles, patch 1.05 also offers more options such as a large text option, the option to turn the speaker names off and new subtitle colours (yellow, blue, red and green). Of course, bug fixes are added to the patch as well. Read the full patch notes here.

Ghost of Tsushima

