Ghost of Tsushima OST releases alongside the game

You're watching Advertisements

Sucker Punch's action-adventure title Ghost of Tsushima is closing in on its release date set for July 17 and two different soundtrack editions are set to release alongside the game. At launch, the original soundtrack, composed by Ilan Eshkeri and Shigeru "Ume" Umebayashi, will be available both digitally and on a two-disc CD.

In a lengthy article detailing the making of the soundtrack (we recommend you read it in full here), we also learn that it will also be available on vinyl in the future, although no release date was shared. You can pre-order the soundtrack via this link and each pre-order of the digital soundtrack include the track 'The Way of the Ghost (feat. Clare Uchima)' as an instant download.