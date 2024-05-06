Ghost of Tsushima on PC does not require you to link your Steam account to your PSN account

HQ

Last weekend was wild for Helldivers II. Sony decided that starting today, May 6th, it would have been mandatory for new players to link Steam and Playstation Network accounts in order to play Arrowhead Game Studios' Helldivers II. For current players, this demand would have started on May 30th.

People online went berserk, and in the end, this mandatory link between Steam and Playstation Network for Helldivers II will not move forward. Gamereactor recently reported about this extensively.

So... if this was the intention for Helldivers II on Steam, how about Ghost of Tsushima? Sucker Punch's samurai action game is coming to PC on May 16th, 2024, but does it require linking your Steam account to your PSN account in order to play? The answer is "no", when playing singleplayer portion, and "yes", when playing the multiplayer portion Legends.

"A PSN account is required for Legends online multiplayer mode and to use PlayStation overlay. It is not required to play the singleplayer game."