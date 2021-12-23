Ghost of Tsushima movie director: "we're taking our time and doing it right"

HQ

Ghost of Tsushima became a big hit and shortly afterwards Sony revealed that they also planned to make a film based on the concept. Since then, however, we have not heard a whole lot, aside from the fact that Chad Stahelski, the man behind the John Wick films, will direct and oversee the script production.

However, in an interview with IGN recently, Stahelski has affirmed that work is being consistently made on the film and that he thinks fans will be satisfied with what they are working on.

"You know how video game adaptations can go," said Stahelski. "So we're taking our time and doing it right. We're working very closely with the game developers to make sure we stick to what's great about it."

The film is still in an early stage of production, and likely won't be releasing for at least another couple of years. As for who will be playing Jin Sakai in the movie, Stahelski was asked about whether Sakai's voice actor, Daisuke Tsuje, will be reprising his role, replying with, "we'll see. We haven't gotten that far yet."