Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima lands on PS4 in June

The much-anticipated Sucker Punch game Ghost of Tsushima's release date has been revealed.

Sony and Sucker Punch had some major and unexpected news drop just recently regarding the upcoming samurai game Ghost of Tsushima which we haven't known much about until now. Not only was a new trailer released, showing absolutely stunning visuals, story elements and samurai in action, we were also treated to a release date.

Get ready to defeat the ruthless Mongol invaders to protect your people and your home of Tsushima as game protagonist Jin Sakai when the game releases on June 26 of this year. Take a look at the breathtakingly beautiful story trailer below.

Ghost of Tsushima

