Ghost of Tsushima is getting an anime series in 2027

HQ

It sounds like Chad Stahelski and crew have started talking with some big stars about the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima movie, but that's not the only non-interactive adventure we'll see from Sucker Punch's newest universe in the future.

Crunchyroll and PlayStation Productions reveal that Star Wars: Visions - The Duel director is making an anime series based on Ghost of Tsushima together with Aniplex. The series is set to premiere in 2027, and will specifically revolve around the game's co-op mode, Legends. This probably means it'll be very action/fighting-focused, so those of you who have watched The Duel might have an indication of what awaits in two years.

Considering the aforementioned movie, Ghost of Yotei coming later this year and now this anime series, it's quite clear that PlayStation thinks this universe has enormous potential. Not exactly surprising after the success of the games and FX' Shōgun.

What do you think about PlayStation's even bigger focus on making movies and TV shows based on their franchises these days?