Ghost of Tsushima is coming to PC in May

PlayStation Studios has made a tradition of bringing games with a Director's Cut edition to PC, so many were holding their breath when Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut launched on PS4 and PS5 in 2021. They've turned blue since then, as several other PlayStation-exclusives have made their way to PC in the mean time. Some probably lost all hope when Horizon Forbidden West was confirmed to make the jump, but never abandone hope. Nixxes has been extremely busy after being purchased by Sony three years ago.

Because the studio, that is also bringing Horizon Forbidden West to PC in two weeks, confirms Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut will come to PC on the 16th of May. This is the edition that includes the base game, the Iki Island expansion and the multiplayer mode called Legends.

The PC version will as usual support uncapped frame rate, ultrawide monitors, NVIDIA DLSS 3, NVIDIA DLAA, AMD FSR 3, FSR 3 Native AA, Intel XeSS upscaling and many other features that will make an already incredible-looking game even prettier. You can see some of this stuff in action below.