Ghost of Tsushima has sold over 1 million copies in Japan

Western games rarely become major successes in Japan. After all, it's a country shaped by strong patriotism, something that's clearly reflected in the media consumed there. Domestic games generally enjoy far greater success than those coming from the West.

So the fact that Ghost of Tsushima has now sold over a million copies within Japan's borders is truly remarkable. In fact, Sucker Punch's action-adventure is the first first-party Playstation title in 22 years to achieve this feat—something previously only Crash Bandicoot 3 could boast about.

This was revealed by former Playstation executive Shuhei Yoshida in an interview with the Japanese publication AV Watch. He also reflected on how titles like God of War and Uncharted, despite being global hits, struggled to gain traction in the Japanese market.

However, Yoshida noted that the tide seems to be turning, and that appreciation for Western games is growing in Japan. He personally believes this shift is largely due to the rise of the internet and a decreasing aversion to Western culture. It's also worth noting that CERO—the organization responsible for rating games in Japan—has slightly relaxed its regulations when it comes to Western titles.