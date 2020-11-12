English
Follow us
news
Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima has sold more than 5 million copies

The action-adventure title by Sucker Punch seems to have done very well with fans.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Ghost of Tsushima did get good reviews when it launched early this summer, although the consensus seems to be that it wasn't quite the same master piece as many other Sony games released this generation. But, this does not seem to have had any negative impact on the overall sales.

In a new article in the NY Times, it is revealed that it has in fact sold 5 million copies since it was launched in July. This is of course very impressive and hopefully means we'll get to see more from this universe in the future.

Ghost of Tsushima

Related texts

Ghost of TsushimaScore

Ghost of Tsushima
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

"It's jaw-droppingly beautiful and the same attention to detail shines through in the combat and its presentation."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy