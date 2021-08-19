HQ

Let's not beat around the bush: Ghost of Tsushima is a pretty fantastic game. All of the Game of the Year nods and awards over 2020 serve as an example of that. So, despite Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut being a new version of that very game, I'm going to be overlooking the base game for the most part in this review - if you want to read our thoughts on the main storyline and the base experience, you can do that here. I'm going to focus on the new content that came with this 2021 edition of the game, including Iki Island and the PlayStation 5 specific features.



Right off the bat, the biggest selling point for this game is the new location: Iki Island. An area off the south-eastern coast of Tsushima that takes Jin back to the place where his father was killed. The storyline takes us to Iki as the Mongols have mounted an invasion on the island, and have begun capturing the residents and feeding them a vicious poison that turns their minds against them. Led by The Eagle, it's up to Jin to mount an expedition to Iki to cut the heart out of this Mongol force, and free the island from its tight grip.

The storyline itself can be bashed out pretty quickly, in around 4-5 hours. But as you would hope from a Ghost of Tsushima new location, Iki is far more than the main narrative. The island is around a third of the size of the main Ghost of Tsushima map, and brings plenty of locations to explore, and side quests to complete - even new Legends tales that reward a powerful new set of armour. Needless to say, you won't be missing on new content to chew through.

The adventure on Iki does also bring a bunch of other new goodies, including new enemies (Mongol Shamans that empower nearby troops with throaty chants), and even a few new horse specific features, such as Saddlebags to store excess ammunition, and the ability to charge through enemies at great speed. On the other hand, there really isn't much added to the skill tree, in fact I believe there's around five new abilities to grab with skill points, which is a little disappointing.

But, as far as new content goes, Iki Island will easily extend your Ghost of Tsushima adventure a good seven hours, assuming you complete all the main and side quests, and do a little exploring, with that stretching to around eleven hours for the completionists out there.

As I mentioned at the start of the review, the Director's Cut is also more than Iki Island. Those who pick the game up on PlayStation 5 will be able to use the console's new features to make this experience even better than before. Between the lightning fast loading times thanks to the SSD (around three seconds to fast travel from one side of Iki Island to the other); and the upgraded visuals and frame rate, which makes a game that already looked incredible, look even better; stack this up with the support of 3D audio using the Tempest Engine, and the world feels more alive than it ever has. And this is without even adding the DualSense integration to that list, as that is by far the highlight of the PS5 features.

The haptic feedback integration is pretty astounding. Whether it's making the clash of swords feel more real than ever, or rather giving extra depth to the galloping motion of your horse, the world feels more realistic with these features. At the same time, Sucker Punch has done a great job of not overdoing it on the adaptive triggers. You feel the tension of pulling back the bowstring, but it's also never an off-putting amount of force that is required to use your ranged attack. Then to add to this, there's a new activity on Iki Island called Monkey Sanctuaries, where you have to move the controller to match a flowing rhythm on screen to make Jin harmoniously play a flute - and needless to say, with a DualSense controller, this action feels responsive and smooth.

So long story short, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut takes an amazing game, and makes it even more impressive. Whether you're a new player or a returning fan (If you've played on PS4, you can transfer your save file over in a few swift actions), the upgraded experience on PS5 and the Iki Island content makes for plenty of new ways to explore and enjoy this gorgeous title. If this edition of the game has made me realise one thing, it's that I can't wait to see where Sucker Punch takes this unique series in the future.