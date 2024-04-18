Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut PC specs revealed

HQ

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is the next big PlayStation title to make its way to PC. It's not long now before we'll see the game release for mouse and keyboard users, but ahead of time, it's probably good to know if your PC can run it.

As outlined in a new PlayStation blog post, there are a lot of ways to run Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut on PC. Triple monitor setups, as well as 21:9, 32:9, and ultra-wide monitors will be supported. You won't need an absolute beast of a PC to run the game at 1080p either, but if you want to step up your experience to 4K at 60fps, you will be needing at least a 4080 or 7900 XT.

Check out the full required specs below, and let us know what settings you'll be running Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut at.