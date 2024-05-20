Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is Sony's biggest single-player launch to date

HQ

Ghost of Tsushima launched on PC last week, and since then people have been flocking to the former PlayStation exclusive. The game has proven so popular that it has actually become Sony's biggest single-player PC launch to-date.

As per SteamDB, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut has a peak concurrent player count of 77,154, which beats the previous record holder of God of War, which sat at 73,529 peak concurrent players.

It's an impressive number, even with Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut also facing some backlash by Sony players who would not be able to pick up the game thanks to its online mode requiring a PSN account link.

