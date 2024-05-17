Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut gets a launch trailer

HQ

Just in time for the release of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut for PC, Sucker Punch and Sony has now shared a launch trailer that both reminds us of how beloved this game was when it was originally released three years ago, and also demonstrates how good looking at is.

If SteamDB is anything to go by, it seems like the samurai adventure is off to a great start with 55,000+ concurrent players at the time of writing, meaning that it is already the fifth biggest debut for a Sony game on PC.

Check out the video below.