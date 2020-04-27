Ghost of Tsushima delayed until July

Many wondered why Sony didn't mention Ghost of Tsushima when the company delayed both The Last of Us: Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR indefinitely earlier this month, and have been expecting today's announcement since then.

That's because Sony can now confirm that Ghost of Tsushima has been delayed. Not by long though, as Sucker Punch's game has just been moved from June 26 to July 17. Three weeks are definitely not as bad as some feared, so consider us very pleased and excited, and at least you'll have The Last of Us: Part II to play in the meantime, with that game due to land on June 19.