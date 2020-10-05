Ghost of Tsushima 1.1 dated, adds multiplayer, improvements "and surprises"

You're watching Advertisements

Sucker Punch and Sony have just made it official, the 1.1 Update for Ghost of Tsushima will arrive on the PS4 game on October 16. The video above summarizes the new content and features to be added, but developers shared more detailed info with the press.

According to them, this is not just about improvements and the previously-announced Ghost of Tsushima: Legends multiplayer mode, as they have "a few surprises" under their sleeve.

Legends is the meat of the content drop here, as the co-op mode introduces new 2-player story missions, four-player survival missions, and a dedicated three-part raid to be activated at a later date. Everything narrative-wise in this new content is driven by Gyozen, The storyteller (pictured below), who gives players access to the online area. In there, they will choose between four classes to complement each other: Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, and Assassin.

Elsewhere, the update comes with new unlockable cosmetic items, new class-related techniques, and more, while New Game+ means a new challenge (and mount) for seasoned players with additional rewards.

Which class will you play as in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends?